Copa (NYSE:CPA) Price Target Raised to $155.00

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $152.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Copa in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Copa from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Copa from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Copa from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Copa presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $135.89.

Get Copa alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPA

Copa Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:CPA opened at $94.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.09. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.37. Copa has a 52-week low of $78.12 and a 52-week high of $121.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The transportation company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $867.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.57 million. Copa had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 42.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.91 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Copa will post 14.52 EPS for the current year.

Copa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Copa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Copa by 54.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Copa by 1,560.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Copa by 126.7% in the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Copa by 136.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Copa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.