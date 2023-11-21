CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
NYSE CORR opened at $0.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.93. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $3.48. The company has a market cap of $7.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.38.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 80,730.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,267,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000,000 after acquiring an additional 16,247,817 shares during the period. 8.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates or leases regulated natural gas transmission and distribution lines and crude oil gathering, storage and transmission pipelines and associated rights-of-way.
