Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Position Lessened by Martin & Co. Inc. TN

Martin & Co. Inc. TN reduced its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,734 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Argus boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $586.43.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $580.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $564.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $543.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.78. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $447.90 and a fifty-two week high of $599.89.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Pierre Riel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.12, for a total transaction of $1,713,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,238,852.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,265 shares of company stock worth $10,797,118 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

