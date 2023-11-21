Crescent Park Management L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Crescent Park Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,632 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Guidewire Software accounts for about 2.6% of Crescent Park Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Crescent Park Management L.P. owned 0.14% of Guidewire Software worth $8,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

NYSE GWRE traded down $1.00 on Tuesday, hitting $97.18. 91,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,150. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.13 and a 1-year high of $98.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of -72.71 and a beta of 1.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.36. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $270.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

GWRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guidewire Software

In related news, insider John P. Mullen sold 5,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total transaction of $526,759.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,471,394.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 11,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total value of $1,059,025.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,516 shares in the company, valued at $5,278,243.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 5,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total value of $526,759.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,471,394.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,354 shares of company stock worth $4,712,541. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

