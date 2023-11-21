Crescent Park Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT)

Crescent Park Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 280,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,451 shares during the period. Cellebrite DI accounts for approximately 0.6% of Crescent Park Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Crescent Park Management L.P.’s holdings in Cellebrite DI were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the first quarter worth $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the first quarter worth $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the first quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $6.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

CLBT traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,051,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,651. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -26.48, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.31. Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $8.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.32 and a 200-day moving average of $7.01.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.13 million. Cellebrite DI had a positive return on equity of 119.62% and a negative net margin of 19.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. Its DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

