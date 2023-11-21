Crescent Park Management L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR)

Crescent Park Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 238,566 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. makes up 3.9% of Crescent Park Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Crescent Park Management L.P.’s holdings in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. were worth $13,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 172,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,649,000 after purchasing an additional 19,473 shares during the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its holdings in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 44,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 23,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $333,000. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.89. 569,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,147,623. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $68.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.34. The firm has a market cap of $60.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.78%.

KKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.97.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

