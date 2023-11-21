Crescent Park Management L.P. Increases Stock Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Crescent Park Management L.P. increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 776,796 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,483 shares during the period. The Liberty SiriusXM Group makes up approximately 7.4% of Crescent Park Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Crescent Park Management L.P. owned 0.36% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $25,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 287.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LSXMK shares. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Down 1.2 %

LSXMK traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.15. The company had a trading volume of 153,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,606. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.27. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $22.24 and a 52 week high of $27.01.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

