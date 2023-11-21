Crescent Park Management L.P. Sells 6,986 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Crescent Park Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,809 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,986 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 13.6% of Crescent Park Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Crescent Park Management L.P.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $46,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 60.0% in the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 71.4% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Broadcom
In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at $7,806,368.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVGO
Broadcom Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of AVGO stock traded down $8.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $986.75. 2,033,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,417,994. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $514.83 and a 12 month high of $999.87. The company has a market cap of $407.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $871.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $843.08.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Broadcom Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.58%.
Broadcom Company Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Broadcom
- How to Invest in Fertilizer
- Wynn Resorts has an ace up its sleeve
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Zoom Video Communications: A tech phoenix ready to rise
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- The only two airline stocks worth buying: One is a Goldman pick
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.