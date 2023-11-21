Cronos 24-Hour Volume Reaches $19.31 Million (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. One Cronos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0912 or 0.00000243 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. Cronos has a total market cap of $2.30 billion and $19.31 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00058330 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00023617 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00011650 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005087 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004335 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000117 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

