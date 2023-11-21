Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CCRN shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

In other news, insider Marc S. Krug sold 6,000 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $119,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,195.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, VP Cynthia Ann Grieco sold 6,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $131,222.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,758.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Marc S. Krug sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $119,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,195.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCRN stock opened at $21.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.67. Cross Country Healthcare has a twelve month low of $15.65 and a twelve month high of $36.90. The company has a market capitalization of $751.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.03.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 23.60%. The company had revenue of $442.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing, and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; managed services programs services; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

