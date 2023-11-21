CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Given Buy Rating at Rosenblatt Securities

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CRWD. Citigroup raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.10.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $207.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $49.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -506.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.93. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $92.25 and a one year high of $210.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $179.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $731.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.44 million. As a group, analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $9,275,276.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,089 shares in the company, valued at $179,259,502.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $9,275,276.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,259,502.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $155,549.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,476,300.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 151,083 shares of company stock worth $26,680,472. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,177,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 173.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

