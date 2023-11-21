Crypto International (CRI) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $2.40 Billion

Crypto International (CRI) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 21st. Crypto International has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion and approximately $0.07 worth of Crypto International was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Crypto International has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Crypto International token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Crypto International alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Crypto International

Crypto International’s genesis date was April 6th, 2021. Crypto International’s total supply is 10,000,020,856 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,993,142,286 tokens. Crypto International’s official website is cos-in.com. Crypto International’s official message board is medium.com/@vivranium/crypto-international-cri-distribution-plan-3773d5420769. Crypto International’s official Twitter account is @cri_vivranium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Crypto International Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto International (CRI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Crypto International has a current supply of 10,000,020,856 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Crypto International is 0.40221966 USD and is up 0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cos-in.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto International directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto International should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto International using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto International and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.