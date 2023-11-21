Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Acquired by Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 118,416 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Cullen/Frost Bankers comprises about 0.7% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $12,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CFR. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 687.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Down 1.6 %

CFR traded down $1.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.74. 80,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,971. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.25 and a fifty-two week high of $148.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.08.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $513.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.91 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 26.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 35.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com raised Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

