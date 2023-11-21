D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 10,701 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 463,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,701 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 0.7% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.21% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $62,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,028,907 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.78. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The company has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

