D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 10,743 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 440,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,743 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up about 1.1% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $106,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,515,000 after buying an additional 10,343 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 430,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,493,000 after acquiring an additional 6,164 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 230.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 456,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,030,000 after purchasing an additional 318,089 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 175.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 4,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 660,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,293,000 after purchasing an additional 11,582 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $223.64. 55,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,528. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.42 and a 12-month high of $255.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $218.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.28. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.