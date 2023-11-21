D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 25,852 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 864,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,852 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for 1.0% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 1.29% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $92,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJJ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 114,883.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,198,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,656,765,000 after acquiring an additional 46,157,887 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,764,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,885,000 after purchasing an additional 94,030 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,876,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,031,000 after purchasing an additional 78,301 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,358,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,575,000 after buying an additional 22,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 874,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,873,000 after buying an additional 74,271 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.86. 21,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,328. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $92.79 and a 1 year high of $116.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.29.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

