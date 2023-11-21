D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 166,399 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 398,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,399 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $28,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,689,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908,686 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,367,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,902,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,352,000 after buying an additional 60,931 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 54.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,313,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,196,000 after buying an additional 2,941,183 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 34.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,178,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,673,823. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $67.99 and a 52 week high of $74.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.27.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

