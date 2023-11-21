D.A. Davidson & CO. Decreases Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,497 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $42,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $3.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $387.14. 13,280,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,476,828. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $365.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $363.10. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $259.73 and a 12 month high of $391.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.5389 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

