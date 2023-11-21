D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $45.62 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $45,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 520.0% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 250.0% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 51.1% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $2.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $262.83. 567,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,466,823. The company has a market cap of $140.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $289.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.71.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 60.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.15.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMGN

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amgen news, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,267,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.