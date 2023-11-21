D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $55.38 Million Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 251,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $55,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,924,000 after purchasing an additional 55,156 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 16.3% during the second quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on ADP shares. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.42.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total transaction of $4,418,649.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,051,533.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP John Ayala sold 27,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.79, for a total transaction of $7,071,186.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,893 shares in the company, valued at $11,693,077.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total value of $4,418,649.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,051,533.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,420 shares of company stock worth $41,491,937 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded down $1.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $230.21. The company had a trading volume of 218,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,746,472. The stock has a market cap of $94.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $236.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.46 and a 12 month high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 102.59% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.59%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

