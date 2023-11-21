D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $32,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 103.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,266,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $127,697,000 after acquiring an additional 23,643 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,765. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 929 shares in the company, valued at $264,765. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,128,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,443 shares of company stock valued at $5,863,300 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $279.23. The stock had a trading volume of 724,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,660,340. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $299.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.57. The company has a market capitalization of $202.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.70.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $1.67 dividend. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.66.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

