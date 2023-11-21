D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 743,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,202 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $38,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Motco purchased a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000.

Get VanEck High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of HYD stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,145,032 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.82 and a 200-day moving average of $50.21.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Increases Dividend

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.2012 dividend. This is an increase from VanEck High Yield Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.