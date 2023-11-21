D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 743,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,202 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $38,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Motco purchased a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000.
Shares of HYD stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,145,032 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.82 and a 200-day moving average of $50.21.
The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.
