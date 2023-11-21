D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 308,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,262 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $19,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at $332,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 53.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 165,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,075,000 after acquiring an additional 57,444 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth about $1,997,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 338,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,725,000 after purchasing an additional 68,018 shares during the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,915. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. Barclays cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

BMY stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,544,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,711,050. The firm has a market cap of $99.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.73. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $48.42 and a 52 week high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 51.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

