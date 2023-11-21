D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 919,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,946 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 4.66% of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF worth $24,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 51,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 10,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lwmg LLC raised its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lwmg LLC now owns 376,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,018,000 after acquiring an additional 14,143 shares during the period.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.15. The company had a trading volume of 18,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,596. The firm has a market cap of $535.40 million, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.70. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a one year low of $25.74 and a one year high of $29.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.96.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

