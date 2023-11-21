DAO Maker Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $186.57 Million (DAO)

DAO Maker (DAO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. One DAO Maker token can currently be bought for about $0.90 or 0.00002464 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar. DAO Maker has a market capitalization of $186.57 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DAO Maker Token Profile

DAO Maker launched on February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 207,532,000 tokens. DAO Maker’s official message board is medium.com/daomaker. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @daomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DAO Maker is daomaker.com.

DAO Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “$DAO is the native cryptocurrency token of the DAO Maker platform, a comprehensive ecosystem designed to facilitate the formation and growth of Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). Created by founders Christoph Zaknun and Giorgio Marciano, the platform addresses the complex challenges of creating and managing DAOs by offering a suite of tools for blockchain integration, governance, and community engagement.”

