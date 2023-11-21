Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Shares Sold by Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.

Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,822 shares during the quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Daseke worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DSKE. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Daseke by 27,982.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 684,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after acquiring an additional 682,480 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Daseke in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,003,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Daseke by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,258,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,460,000 after purchasing an additional 454,276 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Daseke by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,055,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,744,000 after purchasing an additional 269,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Daseke by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 594,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,987,000 after purchasing an additional 214,265 shares during the last quarter. 54.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DSKE traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.36. 18,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,126. The firm has a market cap of $202.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. Daseke, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $9.57.

Daseke ( NASDAQ:DSKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $402.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.50 million. Daseke had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 25.89%. Sell-side analysts expect that Daseke, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Daseke from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday.

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, industrial and hazardous waste, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

