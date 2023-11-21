Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,908 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Datadog worth $22,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its position in shares of Datadog by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 1.9% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 3.9% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in Datadog by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Datadog by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DDOG shares. Mizuho cut shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Datadog from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. TD Cowen started coverage on Datadog in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Datadog from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.17.

Datadog Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $111.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -931.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 1.02. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $61.34 and a one year high of $118.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Amit Agarwal sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $10,424,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 269,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,938,605.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Amit Agarwal sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $10,424,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 269,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,938,605.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 22,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $2,100,275.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,658,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,570,864.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 664,822 shares of company stock worth $62,707,683 in the last three months. 14.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

