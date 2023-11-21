Davis R M Inc. Has $1.54 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Davis R M Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000.

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $179.33 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $199.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

