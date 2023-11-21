Davis R M Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Davis R M Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $298.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $97.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $278.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.68. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $207.94 and a 52 week high of $298.99.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

