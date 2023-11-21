Davis R M Inc. Makes New $4.43 Million Investment in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Davis R M Inc. acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,455 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,427,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter worth $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6,800.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 84.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JKHY shares. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $200.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Friday, October 20th. DA Davidson raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.33.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $153.67 on Tuesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.57 and a twelve month high of $192.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $571.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.69 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 22.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.02%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

