Davis R M Inc. Reduces Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Davis R M Inc. cut its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,862 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 742 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in Walmart by 2,414.3% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Knott David M Jr acquired a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE WMT opened at $155.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $418.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.90. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.09 and a fifty-two week high of $169.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Insider Activity at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total value of $161,370.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,390,136.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $713,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,195,631.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total transaction of $161,370.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,390,136.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,166 shares of company stock valued at $5,066,701. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Walmart from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.00.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

