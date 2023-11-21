Davis R M Inc. Trims Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Davis R M Inc. reduced its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,180 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 160,447 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $5,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,880,191 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,134,716,000 after acquiring an additional 254,437 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 21.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,194,752 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $328,449,000 after buying an additional 749,933 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,549,920 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $277,564,000 after acquiring an additional 47,727 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,723,940 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $229,628,000 after acquiring an additional 147,339 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 6.5% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,472,498 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $193,597,000 after purchasing an additional 151,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $112.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.94 and a 200-day moving average of $98.42. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.65 and a 52-week high of $112.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 2,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.47, for a total value of $222,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,935.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total value of $492,888.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,821.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 2,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.47, for a total transaction of $222,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 15,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,935.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,762 shares of company stock valued at $3,426,153. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AKAM. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.72.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AKAM

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.