Decred (DCR) Tops One Day Volume of $810,191.99

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. Over the last week, Decred has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. Decred has a market cap of $234.08 million and $810,191.99 worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decred coin can currently be purchased for about $14.95 or 0.00040490 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred Profile

Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,654,798 coins. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official website is decred.org.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

