DeepOnion Price Hits $0.0263 on Top Exchanges (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded up 22.8% against the US dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0263 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $696,876.44 and $19.09 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.32 or 0.00135174 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00040689 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00024346 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00008232 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002710 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000088 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

