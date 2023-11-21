Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 98,818.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,922,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,451,792,000 after buying an additional 15,906,784 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 41,880.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,703,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,814,000 after acquiring an additional 5,689,938 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 104,373.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216,801 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $1,326,177,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 193.0% in the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 936,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,493,000 after purchasing an additional 616,893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DE. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $467.00 to $458.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 price target (down from $530.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $447.93.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $1.41 on Tuesday, reaching $381.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,012. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $345.55 and a 52-week high of $450.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $381.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $394.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 33.89 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 15.96%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

