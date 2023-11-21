Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) SVP Sandra Pennell Buys 30,000 Shares

Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) SVP Sandra Pennell acquired 30,000 shares of Delcath Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.43 per share, with a total value of $72,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $72,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Delcath Systems Stock Performance
Shares of DCTH stock opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.89. Delcath Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $7.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.51.
Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.68 million. Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 2,571.64% and a negative net margin of 2,079.17%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Delcath Systems, Inc. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently issued reports on DCTH. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Delcath Systems from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Delcath Systems from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Delcath Systems from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Delcath Systems from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.
About Delcath Systems
Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.
