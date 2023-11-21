Delta Asset Management LLC TN Acquires Shares of 1,500 Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 434.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 91.6% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Atlanta Braves in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Atlanta Braves

In related news, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. acquired 1,000 shares of Atlanta Braves stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.75 per share, for a total transaction of $37,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,752.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.91 per share, with a total value of $33,528.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,548. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.75 per share, for a total transaction of $37,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,510 shares in the company, valued at $94,752.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 2,300 shares of company stock valued at $91,103 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BATRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Atlanta Braves from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Atlanta Braves from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atlanta Braves in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Atlanta Braves in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Atlanta Braves from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlanta Braves currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Atlanta Braves Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ BATRK opened at $36.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.44. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.17 and a 1-year high of $50.15.

Atlanta Braves Profile

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates league baseball club. It also operates league baseball club's stadium; and mixed-use real estate development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

