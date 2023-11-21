Delta Asset Management LLC TN Acquires Shares of 1,942 GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. General Electric Co. purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,002,865,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at $330,208,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at $209,044,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $165,377,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,055,000. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.
GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance
Shares of GEHC stock opened at $73.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.23. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $53.00 and a one year high of $87.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97.
GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.57%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GEHC shares. Citigroup started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Friday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.44.
View Our Latest Analysis on GE HealthCare Technologies
About GE HealthCare Technologies
GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than GE HealthCare Technologies
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- The only two airline stocks worth buying: One is a Goldman pick
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Ride the momentum: Apparel stocks soaring at 52-week highs
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Safeguard your portfolio with these three bargain stocks
Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.