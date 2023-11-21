Delta Asset Management LLC TN Boosts Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 133.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 33,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 26.5% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 56,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $53.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.51. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.24 and a fifty-two week high of $54.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

