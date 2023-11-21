Delta Asset Management LLC TN Has $132,000 Stock Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 3,676.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 368.9% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 1,197.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Lincoln National in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the first quarter worth $31,000. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on LNC shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet raised Lincoln National from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

Lincoln National Trading Down 0.5 %

Lincoln National stock opened at $23.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.54 and a 200-day moving average of $24.28. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.83. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $39.40.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is 75.95%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.