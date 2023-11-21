Delta Asset Management LLC TN Purchases 2,725 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 136,250.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Mattel were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MAT. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Mattel in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 238.0% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mattel by 193.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Mattel by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Mattel from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Mattel in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Mattel in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

Mattel stock opened at $18.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.29 and a 200-day moving average of $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Mattel, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.36 and a 1 year high of $22.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Mattel had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 19.70%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

