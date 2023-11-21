Delta Asset Management LLC TN Sells 30 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN lessened its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 420 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Netflix were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 8,700.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $66,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total value of $6,736,003.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,563 shares of company stock valued at $57,388,283. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $474.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.41 and a fifty-two week high of $485.00. The stock has a market cap of $207.67 billion, a PE ratio of 47.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $403.19 and a 200-day moving average of $410.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Netflix from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Netflix from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $441.20.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

