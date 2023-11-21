Delta Asset Management LLC TN Takes $41,000 Position in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 3.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 7.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Utz Brands by 3.7% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 23,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Utz Brands by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UTZ opened at $12.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 61.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.86. Utz Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.17 and a fifty-two week high of $19.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Utz Brands ( NYSE:UTZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $371.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.80 million. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.76%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Stephens raised shares of Utz Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Utz Brands from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Utz Brands from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Utz Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.10.

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, veggies, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGI Fridays, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

