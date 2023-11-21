Delta Asset Management LLC TN Takes Position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 646.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 8,741 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 16.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $416,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 6,660.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 270,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after buying an additional 133,681 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Down 0.7 %

SH opened at $13.75 on Tuesday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 12-month low of $13.47 and a 12-month high of $16.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.36 and a 200-day moving average of $14.25.

About ProShares Short S&P500

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

