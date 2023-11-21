Deuterium Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 6,456 Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth about $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,274,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.31.

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $42.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,051,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,307,748. The company has a market capitalization of $155.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.78. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

