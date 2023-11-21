Deuterium Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 968 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000. Broadcom comprises 1.1% of Deuterium Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its position in Broadcom by 1.0% during the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 1,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 10.9% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 1,655.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 7,998 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.0% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its holdings in Broadcom by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 68,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,008,000 after buying an additional 11,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $848.52.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $14.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $981.69. 1,642,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,416,974. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $871.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $843.08. The stock has a market cap of $405.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $514.83 and a 12 month high of $999.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.07 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.58%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,949.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Broadcom news, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,909,750.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,949.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

