Deuterium Capital Management LLC Invests $204,000 in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 446 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 0.7% in the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 3,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Intuit by 2.2% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.4% in the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.8% in the first quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 878 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Trading Down 0.7 %

Intuit stock traded down $3.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $560.64. The stock had a trading volume of 227,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,744. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $521.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $490.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.15 billion, a PE ratio of 66.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.20. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $370.62 and a 12 month high of $567.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuit news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 7,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.31, for a total transaction of $3,883,876.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,840 shares in the company, valued at $15,322,980.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 7,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.31, for a total value of $3,883,876.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,322,980.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total value of $5,698,799.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,787.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,073 shares of company stock worth $22,091,651. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Intuit from $476.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Intuit from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $567.41.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intuit

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.