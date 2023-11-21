Deuterium Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,767 Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,767 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRM. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 50,474 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Salesforce by 2.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 177,981 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $37,600,000 after buying an additional 4,489 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.5% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 277,596 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $58,645,000 after buying an additional 12,071 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 42.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 426,738 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $62,236,000 after acquiring an additional 126,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CV Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.29, for a total value of $3,109,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,011,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,318,954,600.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.29, for a total value of $3,109,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,011,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,318,954,600.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at $517,698.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 653,792 shares of company stock valued at $137,393,021. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.28.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $224.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,065,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,412,945. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $208.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $238.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $218.26 billion, a PE ratio of 141.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.18.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

