Deuterium Capital Management LLC Takes $232,000 Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1,475.0% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 63 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, 25 LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Deere & Company Stock Up 0.5 %
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 33.89 EPS for the current year.
Deere & Company Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.96%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
DE has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $493.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $560.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $447.93.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Deere & Company
Deere & Company Profile
Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.
