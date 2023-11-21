Deuterium Capital Management LLC Takes $254,000 Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 16.1% during the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Biechele Royce Advisors grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.8% during the second quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 80,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 752,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,876,000 after purchasing an additional 42,921 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 7.8% in the first quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the second quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UPS. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.91.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.1 %

United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $149.40. 633,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,393,929. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $197.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $127.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.59%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

